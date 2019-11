Earlier this week, we were introduced to Lost Ark—a beautiful looking ARPG that can succinctly described as Diablo x10. Now, a new and even longer trailer has emerged. It's twenty minutes of people super-biffing baddies while a narrator explains it all.

It still looks pretty great, and has an admirable number of classes to take charge of. Unfortunately, we still don't know when it's due for release, or even if it'll see a Western launch.