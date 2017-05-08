Logitech's G633 Artemis Spectrum RGB headset is on sale for $90

We continue to gravitate towards Kingston's HyperX Cloud Revolver and the Siberia 350 from SteelSeries in the wired headset space, but if you're looking for a sub-$100 solution, Logitech's G633 Spectrum Artemis is now an option.

That was not always the case. We reviewed this headset when it debuted at $150 and noted that it was worth the price tag. Fast forward a year and a half later and it is on sale at Amazon for $90.

This is a 7.1 surround sound headset. As with most headsets that make the dubious claim of surround sound, the G633 uses a software driver to emulate 7.1 surround. In our testing, we found that it actually works pretty well. We also found that it delivered decent bass and crisp highs.

This headset uses 40mm drivers with a frequency response of 20Hz-20KHz. Sensitivity is rated at 107dB SPL/mW.

It also comes with a foldaway unidirectional mic. We'd prefer a detachable microphone, but in the absence of that, this is the next be solution.

You can grab the Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum on sale here. It can also be found at Best Buy for $90, though if you purchase in-store and show them the Amazon listing, they should be able to price match.

