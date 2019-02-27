Logitech’s G430 7.1 surround sound gaming headset is back down to $30

Logitech's G430 is not the best gaming headset money can buy, but it's certainly one of the more affordable ones, especially right now—Amazon and Walmart both have it marked down to $29.99 today.

We've seen it go for this price before, most recently during the holiday shopping season last year. This is about as low as it gets, though, and it's way down from Logitech's optimistic $79.99 list price.

The G430 is Logitech's middle-of-the-road headset featuring 7.1-channel Dolby surround sound, DTS Headphone:X support, on-cable controls, rotating earcups for easier storage, and an adjustable noise-cancelling microphone.

