Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum keyboard down to £99

High end keyboards these days are equal parts style and function. The Logitech Orion brand has been around for a while now, and we've been fans ever since the G610 Orion, which was a previous pick for our overall favorite gaming keyboard. The G810 Orion Spectrum took things a step further with more bells and whistles and Logitech's proprietary Romer-G switches. And now the G910 continues to add more to the equation with extra customizable macro keys. You can find one on Amazon today for £99.

With the Logitech Orion G910 Spectrum you get the standard customizable RGB illumination which dominates just about every PC peripheral these days. It also includes support for Logitech's Arx Control software. It's basically a smartphone app which serves as a second screen while you're playing, allowing you to monitor in-game information, your hardware, and control your devices in real time.

The Romer-G switches found here require less force to press (45g of pressure specifically), and they also travel less than the Cherry MX switches found on many other popular mechanical keyboards. You're expending less energy to press the keys, but this shallower key press isn't for everyone.

As for the price, £99 is the cheapest we've seen this keyboard for since Black Friday last year. Prices started up around £150, fell to half price during a big Logitech sale, and then went back above £120 for several months. So, you're saving about £20-30 with this current deal.

