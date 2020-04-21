Logitech built a budget mouse for gamers who can't quit RGB lighting

If the Fast and Furious franchise taught us anything, it's that colorful lights makes things go faster. Not really, of course, but don't worry, RGB lighting is one basic necessity Logitech made sure to include on its G203 Lightspeed, an affordable ($39.99) mouse for gamers.

The same can't be said for more advanced features that you might find on pricier rodents, like oodles of buttons for MMOs, adjustable weights, and so forth. However, this doesn't look to be just a basic productivity mouse masquerading as a gaming peripheral.

It has six programmable buttons, an adjustable 200-8,000 DPI, and 1,000Hz (1ms) polling rate, the latter of which means it reports the mouse reports its position to your PC 1,000 times per second. This is a common metric on gaming mice, save for Corsair's recently introduced Dark Core RGB Pro and Dark Core RGB Pro SE—Corsair managed to crank the polling to 2,000Hz on those models.

Resolution—200 to 8,000 DPI

USB report rate—1,000Hz (1ms)

Buttons— 6 programmable

Lighting—Lightsync RGB

Dimensions—4.59 (H) x 2.45 (W) x 1.5 (D) inches

Weight—2.1 ounces (85 grams)

Cable length—6.89 feet (2.1 meters)

Colors—Black (910-005790) and white (910-005791)

Price—$39.99

Logitech also claims it optimized the button tension on the two primary clickers. And of course the settings are customizable through Logitech's G Hub software.

I'm not sure how exactly this differs from the G203 Prodigy, the best gaming mouse if you're on a budget. The color scheme might be slightly different on the white model, though beyond that, the specifications look the same. I've reached out to Logitech for clarification and will update this article when I hear back.

In the meantime, the G203 Lightsync is available now.