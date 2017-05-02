Linksys WRT1200AC router is on sale for $70

Some of the fastest wireless routers will set you back several hundred dollars, though if you don't need all the extra bells and whistles, there are some good deals be found. One of them is for a Linksys WRT1200AC.

Linksys has its WRT1200AC on sale for $100, and if you input promo code FATWALLET30 (make sure to use all caps), it brings the price down to $70.

That's not a huge savings over other vendors—Amazon has it on sale for $75, and Newegg is selling the same model for $80—but it is the least expensive around for this SKU.

The WRT1200AC ships in the styling of the WRT54G, one of the most popular routers of all time. Like that model, this one is open-source ready for users who want to experiment with OpenWRT.

This is already a pretty fast router without any tinkering. It supports up to 400Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and up to 867Mbps on the 5GHz band, and includes beamforming support.

Like most modern routers, you get four built-in LAN ports for wired connections. And for connecting external drives and printers, there is a USB 3.0 port and a USB 2.0/eSATA combo port.

You can grab the router on sale here. Linksys also sells certified refurbished stock for $50, though they're currently sold out.

