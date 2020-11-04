Popular

LG quietly unveils a fast 27-inch FreeSync Premium gaming monitor

It's similar to another monitor in LG's lineup, but with a tilt-only stand.

LG UltraGear 27GN800-B Monitor
(Image credit: LG)

At first glance, LG's new 27-inch UltraGear 27GN800-B gaming monitor appears virtually identical to another one with a similar model number (27GN850-B). Both are equipped with a fast screen and offer similar specifications across the board, but the new 27GN800-B is actually a little different (and hopefully ends up a little bit cheaper to boot).

The 27GN800-B is another LG monitor to feature a Nano IPS panel, just like the 27GN850-B that came before it. And like its predecessor, it offers a native 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution with a respectably fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray-to-gray response time, making it a good option for gaming with a mid-range and/or high-end graphics card.

Both are also FreeSync Premium models that have passed Nvidia's G-Sync Compatible certification program, which means they can match the display's refresh rate to the GPU for smoother gaming whether you're using a Radeon or GeForce GPU.

Here are the key specifications at a glance:

  • Size—27 inches
  • Display type—Nano IPS
  • Resolution—2560x1440 (QHD)
  • Refresh rate—144Hz
  • Response time—1ms GtG
  • Brightness—350 nits
  • Contrast ratio—1,000:1
  • Color gamut—99 percent sRGB
  • Adaptive sync—FreeSync Premium, G-Sync Compatible
  • HDR—HDR10
Most of the specifications are the same as 27GN850-B, except for that monitor, LG lists a DCI-P3 color gamut (98 percent) rating rather than sRGB. Power consumption on the newer 27GN800-B is a lower lower as well (45-48W versus 51-55W), but otherwise, both serve up a pair of HDMI inputs, a single DisplayPort connector, and a headphone-out jack, and they each lack built-in speakers.

What this really boils down to (as far as I can tell) is a skimpier stand. The stand on the 27GN800-B does not allow for any height or pivot adjustments, only tilt, whereas the 27GN850-B offers all three. So depending on where pricing lands, it could come down to ergonomics versus economics when debating the two.

LG has not announced a price yet, nor has it even formally introduced the 27GN800-B, there is just a product landing page. As a point of reference, however, the 27GN850-B goes for $450 on Best Buy. I would expect (hope, really) the 27GN800-B would come in $50+ below.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
