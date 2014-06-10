Popular

Level edit your own massacres in Hotline Miami 2

By

The brains which designed the original levels in twitchcore top-down murder-'em-up Hotline Miami must have been fetid, broken, wrong places. And now they can be your brains too. At E3 Dennaton Games has released a new trailer for the second, (and supposedly final, game in the series, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, which shows how you can create and share your own levels. This is that…

The game's out later this year. I fully expect it to be completely horrific, and to only get worse once the community starts making stuff for it. Both are intended as compliments. We'll try to get a hands-on from the show floor over the next couple of days. Assuming we aren't beaten to death in the toilets. Because games journalism is no joke.

Tim Clark

As an inveterate Hearthstone addict, Tim spends most of his time trying to explain why all Priest players are degenerates. The rest of his day is spent playing Destiny 2. Seriously, he's on it right now.
