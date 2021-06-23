Leak suggests Battlefield 2042's unannounced third mode is a nostalgic sandbox

Battlefield 2042's as-yet-unannounced third mode may be a century-spanning warfare sandbox called Battlefield Hub, according to a recent video from Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson (via VG247).

Revealed just ahead of E3, Battlefield 2042 has already clued us in on two of its three modes—the massive 128-player All-Out Warfare getting the most attention, with an alternative Hazard Zone describing a smaller, squad-based affair. But 2042's third mode has been kept a secret, described only as a "love letter" to series fans.

With Henderson's Discord having previously leaked the name Battlefield 2042, the leaker this week suggested that this third mode is very much a nostalgic sandbox. Battlefield Hub, described as the "ultimate sandbox experience", will feature remasters of maps from the series' history, with weapons and vehicles from across the franchise (and history) showing up in the same warzone.

"[My source] says that this isn’t necessarily going to be a competitive experience or a balanced experience. Instead, this is going to be the ultimate sandbox experience when players are just going to be able to have fun."

The gameplay is supposedly a straight rip of 2042's, mind, with that game's specialists replacing any previous class systems. The video also dives a little deeper into Hazard Zone, which Henderson claims will be free-to-play with battle passes and seasons, likening its gameplay to battle royale adjacent games like Escape from Tarkov.

Henderson does stress that these leaks come with a "huge pile of salt", mind. While his previous leaks may have been fairly accurate, he notes that many of his sources were unable to back up his evidence, and that those previous reports came with more substantial proof.

We'll find out if these leaks are true when EA details the mode at EA Play next month. Battlefield 2042 is coming to Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on October 22.