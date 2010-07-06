League of Legends ladder matches inbound

League of Legends is getting support for competitive play, including an online ladder they can use to jeer at noobs with. In a massive updated dubbed "Season One", there are three major updates included.



Ranked Games: Summoners of Level 20 or above will be able to play in the ranked game system. Ranked players will be able to join one of three queues: 3v3 Premade, 5v5 Premade, or 5v5 Solo. Players will receive an individual rating for each of these queues.

Summoners of Level 20 or above will be able to play in the ranked game system. Ranked players will be able to join one of three queues: 3v3 Premade, 5v5 Premade, or 5v5 Solo. Players will receive an individual rating for each of these queues.

Ladders: Players will be able to see how they stack up against the rest of their friends, peers and competitors. The ladder will be available on the official website as well as on the PVP.net interface.

Players will be able to see how they stack up against the rest of their friends, peers and competitors. The ladder will be available on the official website as well as on the PVP.net interface.

Draft Mode: Champion selection during ranked play will take on the form of a live draft. In 5v5 premade and 3v3 premade, the Captain of each team can exclude the use of two Champions for both teams. After both Captains have excluded a total of four Champions, the teams take turns to pick an exclusive Champion - so if I pick Shen, nobody else can pick him on either team.

Champion selection during ranked play will take on the form of a live draft. In 5v5 premade and 3v3 premade, the Captain of each team can exclude the use of two Champions for both teams. After both Captains have excluded a total of four Champions, the teams take turns to pick an exclusive Champion - so if I pick Shen, nobody else can pick him on either team.

They've also got more planned for after the Season One release, which is slated for 13 July. "Additional features and stats such as clans, teams, achievements, new Champions and balance changes will also be added throughout the season to further enhance the game and the user experience," said Riot Games in an official press release today.