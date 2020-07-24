League of Legends just revealed its latest champ, Yone, with a killer 10-minute cinematic

After Lillia the fawn , the next hero to enter League of Legends is Yone, Yasuo's brother. This won't come as a surprise to many LoL fans, as Yone's addition to the roster has been teased as far back as last year and was speculated after images of the current seasonal event were leaked earlier this month.

But I don't think anyone was expecting Riot Games to drop an enormous, 10-minute cinematic to introduce Yone. The video, which you can watch above, explores Yone's and Yasuo's troubled, murderous relationship that ended with Yone dying and being resurrected, and the two clearly still have some unresolved issues to work out.

As it turns out, Yone and Yasuo share more than blood, as both are melee champions that share some similar abilities, namely a love for quick dashes and heavy-hitting sword attacks.

Yone's abilities are as follows:

Passive - Way of the Hunter

Yone uses two blades, causing every second attack to deal more magic damage. His critical strike chance is also doubled, but his critical strikes deal reduced damage.

Q : Mortal Steel

Yone thrusts forward, dealing physical damage to opponents. On hit, he gains a stack of Gathering Storm. At two stacks, Yone can dash forward with a wave that makes enemies airborne.

W : Spirit Cleave

Yone cleaves forward in a massive arc, dealing a portion of the target’s maximum health. After successfully hitting an enemy, Yone also gains a temporary shield. The shield’s power increases per champion struck.

E : Soul Unbound

Yone can enter his Spirit Form, gaining movement speed and leaving his body behind. When Yone’s Spirit Form expires, he’ll snap back into his body and deal a percentage of all the damage he dealt while in Spirit Form.

R : Fate Sealed

Yone strikes all enemies in his path, blinking behind the last enemy hit and knocking everyone airborne towards him.

Summoners while you were playing Yasuo, he studied the blades! ⚔Meet #Yone, your new 0/10 power spike skirmisher-assassin hybrid! 🗡 #LoL pic.twitter.com/PQ6RgraeeOJuly 24, 2020

Yone previously appeared in the animated trailer The Path, An Ionian Myth, which you can see below.. He's been previously teased as 'a champion who refuses to die', seeing as Yone was dead for a while, but has now fought his way out of the spirit realm. Defeating the azakana in the animated short apparently gave him a second shot at life, so now we get Yone carrying a sinister reminder of the demon he's slain.