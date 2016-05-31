LawBreakers videos sing the virtues of verticality

Verticality is all the rage in first-person shooters, as it bloody well should be. Overwatch, Titanfall, the last handful of Call of Duty games... they all let you demolish enemies from on high, but LawBreakers seems to be taking the theme further. As Tyler noted in his hands-on preview last month, you can actually glide through the maps at high speed. These new videos serve to further demonstrate that.

Two classes – the Enforcer and the Vanguard – are showcased in the videos, and both are amply capable of smiting foes from the sky. The Boss Key spokesperson shows no restraint in his endorsement of shooting from the sky, and it's likely you'll be severely punished if you keep your feet to the ground.

LawBreakers, which is no longer a free-to-play game, is coming exclusively to Steam in summer (or winter in Australia).