Latest Nioh 2 patch adds mouse and keyboard button displays, but also crashes

Nioh 2 is a brilliant Soulslike with all the loot trappings of the original, but it launched with one glaring omission: mouse and keyboard input icons. It’s the kind of game that works best with a controller, so said our reviewer , but this being a PC game it makes sense to have the system’s primary input devices supported. Team Ninja recently added icons with patch 1.27, but it also inadvertently added incessant crashes for some players.

It only takes a minute browsing the Steam discussion page for Nioh 2 to see widespread reports of crashes. Some are getting “ non stop crashing ”, others seem to get it when summoning other players, while others experience it when completing missions . Plenty of players claim they’re not getting crashes at all, but the issue is real enough that Team Ninja has finally acknowledged it more than a week after it was rolled out.

Pressed on Twitter, Team Ninja wrote that it’s “currently looking into what is causing this issue to some players.”

Patch 1.27 also fixed a variety of bugs, including problems using Burst Counters when the frame rate was capped at 120, and an issue where fog appeared too brightly. You can check out the full patch notes here .