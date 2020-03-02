Latest in long-running strategy series, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14, releases in English

The 14th entry in Koei’s long-running strategy series, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV, is now available in English on Steam. The series is known for its expansive depiction of the period in Chinese history covered by the classic novel, and covered last year by Total War: Three Kingdoms . The game is an expansive military strategy title, focusing on maneuvering large armies over a huge hex map of China. It first came to PC earlier this year, but only in other languages. February 28th served as its English and official Western release. It uses a paused-real-time system that has divided fans of the game, where orders are planned by the player but executed by the AI.

The RTK strategy series is notably divisive, even among its own fanbase, as 14 separate iterations have led to many different mechanics and game styles coming and going over the years. No matter your opinion on the series, it’s worth noting that early reviews and users have suggested that the PC version has some technical issues to address and is locked at 30 FPS.