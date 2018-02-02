Last chance to win Overwatch Collector's Edition and free tickets to the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender 2018 returns to Olympia London on February 17-18, bringing with it the first ever OMEN by HP Bootcamp. With a focus on Blizzard's hero shooter Overwatch, dedicated sessions will showcase what it takes to become a professional esports player.

We're giving away an Overwatch Collector's Edition for PC, as well as free tickets to the only event dedicated to PC gaming in the UK. The competition ends on Saturday 2 February at midnight, so get your entries in fast.

Alongside the game's Origins Edition—which comes with surplus skins and Overwatch-themed content for a number of Blizzard's other games—the Collector's volume includes a Soldier 76 statue, a SteelBook DVD Case, and a full colour artbook. To win that, plus a free pair of Weekender tickets, simply fill in the survey located here. Winners will be selected at random prior to the show.

Here's what you could win: