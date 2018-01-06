Lab Zero's RPG Indivisible raises more than $2.2 million in crowdfunding, due out this year

Lab Zero, the folk behind 2013 fighting game Skull Girls, announced Indivisible way back in 2015, promising an RPG that was heavy on platforming and inspired by the likes of Valkyrie Profile and Super Metroid. I knew its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign was chugging along nicely but I didn't quite think it'd do as well as this, closing earlier this week with more than $2.2 million raised in total.

The game, which will feature a soundtrack from Secret of Mana composer Hiroki Kikuta, set an initial goal of $1.5 million. It said that if it raised that much, publisher 505 Games (whose games include Rocket League, Payday 2 and Terraria) would stick in the extra $2 million that was required to make it.

Lab Zero smashed through that target, reaching most of its stretch goals in the process. It'll have an extra hour of music from Kikuta and full voice acting for all main characters—but it just missed out on the $2.3 million needed for multiple endings.

The game looks gorgeous from the screens and videos I've seen, with a hand-drawn art-style inspired by Southeast Asian mythology. You control Ajna, a girl that can join herself to powerful beings called Incarnations, taking on their powers and recruiting them to fight alongside her. The main quest should take 20-30 hours.

The four-button combat system assigns one character from your party to each button, and you can combine attacks from different characters in real-time to ramp up the damage.

I've posted some screenshots below so you can get a feel for it. There's still no precise release date, but it's supposed to be out this year.