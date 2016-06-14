Popular

Kojima Productions announces Death Stranding starring Norman Reedus, dead whales

It's not confirmed for PC, but an old Q&A gives us hope.

Hideo Kojima made an appearance at the Sony E3 press conference to announce Kojima Productions' new game and his first since leaving Konami, Death Stranding.

We don’t have much beyond an eerie trailer in which Norman Reedus picks up a cyber baby (he may have given birth to) on an ashy beach and cries. Some figures appear in the sky and the camera pans out to reveal a whole bunch of dead marine life. Be good to marine life, you guys. 

We don’t know if or when it’s coming to PC, but back in December when Kojima Productions opened house, a Q&A went up for a bit that said it would only be a timed PS4 exclusive to appear on PC at a later date. That Q&A went down shortly after, but we’re not giving up hope yet. 

