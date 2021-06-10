Kingston furiously renames its memory brand having sold HyperX

HP has recently completed its acquisition of HyperX peripherals, leaving Kingston with its gaming memory division in need of a new name. After some serious soul searching, and probably some very expensive market research, it has some new branding on the way: Kingston Fury.

They've even gone and produced a swanky video of the new logo, which looks like it could be seen flashing on a billboard in Cyberpunk 2077.

This new branding will be applied to both its gaming memory and gaming SSDs, although so far it looks like only the gaming RAM has seen the memo. Of course, it could mean that its SSD division is waiting to use the new Fury brand on new drives—maybe we'll see its awesomely named Ghost Tree SSDs use it?

If Kingston Fury seems somewhat familiar, that's because Kingston has used the Fury name before although previously under the HyperX banner. So not that much of a leap then. It does feel a little over the top for a whole component brand, but we'll probably get used to it very quickly.

Kingston Fury will be used for Desktop PC memory, with the Beast and Renegade sub-brands appearing shortly. On the laptop side, the Kingston Fury Impact SODIMMs will be doing the rounds.

Kingston has been a solid go-to brand for memory over the years, and the underlying technology won't change much, if at all, so it should be all good going forward.

A new brand could give Kingston the opportunity to reinvent itself a little, and maybe go after the enthusiast gamers even more. With DDR5 on the horizon and plenty of performance to be had from DDR4 still, it seems like a good time for Kingston, nay Kingston Fury, to refocus its efforts.