Killing Floor 2's Summer Sideshow update adds an airship map on Tuesday

PC Gaming Show sponsor Tripwire showed up at the event today to reveal Killing Floor 2's Summer Sideshow event: Treacherous Skies. The update adds a new Tripwire map, Airship, as well as a community map, Endless Lockdown. There'll also be new character DLC in Mrs. Foster, plus several new features.

Most notably, you'll be able to upgrade any weapon to make it viable in later waves—no having to give up your favorite. A Prestige system will be added, too, allowing players to reset their perks after level 25 for an exclusive weapon skin and vault dosh rewards. The new weapons are: M99 AMR Sniper Rifle for Sharpshooter, Static Strikers for Berserker, Doomstick for Support, and the Goreshiv Survivalist Knife.

Check out the trailer above to see the new map. You won't have to wait much to play it, as The Summer Sideshow: Treacherous Skies update releases tomorrow, June 12, and is free.