Killing Floor 2 just got a lot harder with this weekly challenge mode

With last week's ludicrous big-head mode still on our minds, the new Killing Floor 2 Weekly Outbreak is a little less lighthearted. You'll fight an insane amount of Fleshpounds in the "Poundemonium" Outbreak, but they're not all created equal.

Via Tripwire: "The mode has two new zeds—a Quarter Pound which is a mini Fleshpound, which behaves differently than a regular Fleshpound. They have less health, are in much higher numbers, and move much faster than a regular Fleshpound. The other is a King Fleshpound, which is the 'big daddy' of all Fleshpounds. He has a new attack and is the boss for this mode. The chest beam attack is something he uses when he gets really pissed and the player is too far for his melee to hit his target. The beam attack does a lot of damage, the best way to dodge is to get behind cover or crouch, which will have the beam fly over your head."

Tripwire says to expect "a lot, and I mean a lot of both Quarter Pounds and regular Fleshpounds mixed with lower level supporting zeds," with the King Fleshpound replacing KF2's standard bosses. No problem, right?

On top of that, Weekly Outbreaks have to be completed on 'Suicidal' difficulty, so good luck surviving wave after wave of KF2's toughest zed. Complete the 'Poundemonium' challenge, and you'll earn a unique cosmetic item called the Fleshpound Visor.

This is one of several time-limited challenges running until August, as Tripwire creative director Bill Munk announced at the PC Gaming Show last month at E3. Here's the rest of the schedule:

July 18 - Up, Up and Decay - Try to make ninety-nine Zed balloons.

Shooting Zeds in this outbreak will cause them to inflate like balloons, even to the point of floating away and popping!

July 25 - Zed Time - All the Zed Time in the world.

Ever think that life is passing you by? Not in this outbreak! You'll be in Zed Time any time you're near a Zed.

August 1 – Beefcake - Bigger they are, harder you fall.

In this outbreak, Zeds increase their health, size, and reach when they hit players or are affected by certain Zed abilities.

August 8 – Boom - Zeds under pressure; may explode.

Maybe it was something they ate? Bad gas? Whatever it was, Zeds explode when killed in this outbreak.