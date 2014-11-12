Just Cause 3 will not have microtransactions, studio promises

Last week's leaked images of Just Cause 3 should have been cause for celebration, but instead attracted outrage at what appeared to be evidence of a move into the free-to-play space. That's definitely not happening, according to a spokesperson for Avalanche Studios.

"Following last week's rumours and speculation, we also wanted to take the opportunity to address a few misconceptions," Avalanche co-founder Christofer Sundberg wrote on the studio's website. "Those leaked screenshots were taken from an ancient version of Just Cause 3.

"Like most games, this one went through an exploratory phase where we looked at different control schemes, different technologies, different business models. Those leaked screenshots show aspects of that process, and in no way reflect the game we are making today."

Sundberg later reiterated that Just Cause 3 "is not a Free To Play game" and "does not feature in-game micro transactions", before confirming that post-launch DLC is likely. It's due some time in 2015.