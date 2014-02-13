Just Cause 2 Multiplayer's best server is Build World, and it's full of amazing creations
On the Just Cause 2 Multiplayer server Jman100's Freeroam Construction Sandbox, players can build cities, obstacle courses, and incredibly creepy statues. Jman100 scripted a custom server that includes an expansive build menu listing hundreds of objects from Just Cause 2. Players are building weird and hilarious things. Jman showed us around his server and told us how he built it.
Build World was scripted in two weeks
Jman100: "[Build World took] about 2 weeks of coding, with almost all of my free time going towards it. The individual objects are all objects/models that are found in the base game of Just Cause 2...I used a model viewer script that was released alongside [JC2-MP mod version] 0.1.2, created by JCMP beta tester and script creator Patawic (creator of the popular Derby script). I modified it a bit to make it easier to use for my needs. I then basically sat there and manually went through tons of objects (I still haven't been through them all) and found the best ones to use in Build World...Every single model that can be found in the game can be spawned in, from fish in the water and birds in the sky to giant skyscrapers and even the hot air balloon."
DirtyD's city
Jman100: "DirtyD's city is my favorite so far. He's a great builder in the server and just recently became a mod. He's spent close to 60 hours on just the city he made and about 175 hours total time working on build stuff. He is currently working on another floating rock island that looks amazing so far. There are also small builds people have made all over Panau. It's pretty fun to just fly around finding random builds people have left."
DirtyD's city includes ample housing
Looking to rent?
DirtyD's city contains a lush garden
The statue at the center, of Just Cause 2's villain, is a common sight in Build World. The villain is also Jman100's chosen avatar.
The road under DirtyD's city
Short draw distances make some objects in Build World invisible until you get up close. Flat objects, like the base that holds up DirtyD's city, often look invisible from below.
Build World's object spawning menu
Jman100: "My first version of [the fine tuning and positioning tools] used a separate tab in the spawn menu. It was very roughly coded and worked poorly, so I re-did that (shout-out to Philpax and SonicXVe for helping) to where a small menu popped up when you hold R. It allows you to set the position and angle however you want on the last object spawned."
The ice lake
The ice lake is build world's biggest vehicular playground. Cars slip and slide on the ice and flip end over end after going over ramps.
The ice lake ramp
Many a car has fallen victim to this brutal loop.
Static mannequins
Jman100: "As of right now JCMP can only spawn static objects. This means they do not have any animation or dynamic movement of any kind, such as exploding barrels or destructible trees. Animations that are not dynamic however, such as trees swaying in the wind, do apply to the static models. It's safe to say that in the future JCMP will be able to spawn dynamic objects, it's definitely possible. And yes, Build World will be updated to accommodate them!"
Island in the sky
Jman100: "I had the idea for [Build World] as soon as the update to JCMP was released, version 0.1.2, that allowed for object spawning. I thought about just having an addition to the buy menu, an in game menu for spawning vehicles and weapons, that would allow for objects to be spawned wherever players wanted. However, I still wanted my freeroam players to be able to have their fun without running into giant floating sheets of ice every few feet. So I decided to put Build World in its own world instance."
A bridge to nowhere at 20,000 feet
Walk the plank.
Keeping Build World Clean
Jman100: "I have to manually do upkeep on Build World. Most of the time it's because a user has spawned a giant stack of bridges to the sky or something similar. The biggest reason, for now, is due to a limit on the maximum number of objects that the server can hold. Until the next update to JCMP, there is a maximum of 65535 objects. So I have to keep useless and spammed objects cleared out as much as possible. After the next update, that limit will be raised quite a bit into the millions (or maybe even the billions). I may also implement hotspots around the teleport locations like airport and racetrack so that objects cannot be spawned there, as well as some sort of area protection to prevent people from ruining other peoples build work."
DirtyD's island
This island could pass for natural terrain, but is actually built from hundreds of Just Cause 2 rock pieces, carefully positioned and merged together.
The island club
"He put a pig roasting on the fire here."
Improving build world
Jman100: "My current plans for Build World include private world instances for users to build uninterrupted by other players, and the ability to make their worlds open for other users to visit, or locked and invite only. I also plan to change the way Build World stores it's objects and auto saving. Right now objects have to be manually stored to an external file and loaded separately when the script is reloaded/updated for any reason."
Ample roads
Some of Build World's more bizarre floating constructions look like abstract art pieces, or the remnants of a failed idea.
The importance of fine tuning
Jman100: "I plan to add better object positioning and angling tools at some point, as well as object ownership to where users can go back to previous objects they have spawned and control them or delete them in a way other than having to undo all their objects."
A network of skyroads
Jman100: "One thing that I was surprised [by] is how as a collective the community has made a sort of roadway system all over Panau. DirtyD himself made a road that goes from the bottom right of the map all the way to the top, and others have hooked onto that roadway and built their own. The main road model that is used makes up a few thousand of the total objects spawned in Build World."
Boats can fly in JC2-MP
All vehicles in Just Cause 2 Multiplayer have access to a high-speed boost, which allows cars to soar into the air and boats to skid along the ground or take flight. It is always hilarious.
Keeping Build World unique
Jman100: "At this time, there are no plans to release Build World's script. I like the idea of having unique servers with varied content so that players have a choice of what to play. If everyone had all the scripts, all the servers would be the same."