Just Cause 2 Multiplayer mod is back with another test weekend

The manic Just Cause 2 Multiplayer mod is holding another public test this weekend, after adding a selection of features sure to amplify the absurdity. Well, mainly one feature: improved hit detection - transporting over the single-player aiming system, for gunfights that are more responsive and lag-free. There's a trailer showing the new system in action. Warning: dubstep.

The other big change might actually reduce the bullet-spam death hell of populated areas: finite ammo. "From day one of on-foot hit sync, we've had infinite ammo as a stop-gap solution. No more! From now on, you're going to have to conserve your ammo. Think you can get away with shooting forever? Think again!"

For a complete round up of what's new in this version, head to the test's announcement post .

The public weekend will kick off tomorrow and end on Monday. You can find the exact start for your timezone at this handy page .

