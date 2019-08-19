Journey to the Savage Planet will have online co-op, launches in January

I got a bit of hands-on time with Journey to the Savage Planet, the first-person exploration adventure game from Typhoon Studios, back in June. It proved to be a colorful, humorous, and sometimes gross experience filled with bizarre landscapes, shrieking aliens, and oddball weapons and tools.

And even though I played it solo during my demo, you won't have to go it alone when it's released. 505 Games and developer Typhoon Studios have announced that Journey to the Savage Planet will be playable in two-player online co-op.

There's a release date now, too: January 28, 2020. Check out some co-op action in the new trailer above, which also shows off the "Floopsnoot," a flying one-eyed monster, and the Insectoid Swarm, an angry buzzin' bunch of bugs. Hit up the official site when you're done.