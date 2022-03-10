JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is confirmed for PC

Audio player loading…

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle was a fighter that released exclusively for PlayStation 3 back in 2014, though it was available in Japan a whole year earlier. It's based on the manga series of the same name (sans All Star Battle) and pits characters from that series against one another in very flamboyant 3D scraps. An updated re-release is on the way, titled JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, and it's confirmed to be coming to Steam.

This new release will improve the graphics, of course, but it also boasts more than 50 characters, which is roughly 10 more than the original game had. It'll draw from the manga, as well as the anime, with voice acting from the latter added to this new version. For fans of the series, it'll be noteworthy that the characters are drawn from "all JoJo arcs," which basically means from all permutations of the long running series.

The fighting itself will get some tweaks, with the PlayStation blog pointing to "adjustments to the fighting tempo and the addition of hit stops and jump dashes". All Star Battle Mode is the star of the show, but there's also Arcade Mode, Online Mode, Versus Mode, Practice Mode and Gallery Mode—the latter lets you see the character models uninterrupted by aggressors. According to the same blog, "you can play through over 100 battles with various settings and conditions."

The re-release coincides with the 35th anniversary of the JoJo series, and will release some time later in 2022. Check out the announcement trailer below: