Jet Set Radio and Golden Axe are free on Steam

The first round of prizes in the Make War Not Love three-way throwdown between Company of Heroes 2, Total War: Attila, and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 2 has been handed out, and that means free games for everyone.

The first prize bundle includes Jet Set Radio and Golden Axe, plus Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit and Virtual Rabbit Missions and Pimp My Rabbit Pack DLC, all for the low, low price of absolutely free. To get them all, just go to any one of the previous links and select the “Install Game” option under “Packages that include this game.” Do it for one game, and they'll all be added to your account.

The second round of freebies, which will unlock on February 18, will include Streets of Rage 2, Binary Domain, and the outstanding Condemned: Criminal Origins. The Make War Not Love contest will come to an end on February 20, at which time free DLC will be given to owners of the winning game.

So far it looks like Dawn of War 2 is holding a slight edge over Total War: Attila, while Company of Heroes 2 is bringing up the rear. All three games are currently on sale on Steam, by the way, for 75 percent off their regular prices.