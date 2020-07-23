Popular

Jack Black sings a psychedelic tune in the latest Psychonauts 2 trailer

By

Get a glimpse of a new level full of flower power.

A new trailer for Double Fine's Psychonauts 2 debuted during today's Xbox Games Showcase, showcasing Jack Black's role as a singing mote of light. The song accompanies Raz's journey through a level we haven't seen before, a bright, swirling, psychedelic area ruled over by musician with an eyeball for a head. There are hands with faces, massive tongues lolling out of walls, and all sorts of strange flora and fauna. 

It looks like a long-lost Psychonauts level, which bodes well for fans of the original like me, though I'm concerned with just how close it hews to the original. Let's hope the combat takes a backseat or at least feels better this time around. Raz uses a time-freeze ability in both combat and platforming, showcasing some integration between platforming and combat. Looks neat. 

There's a magic bus called the Feel Mobile, kaleidoscopic portal sequences, flying fish, and plenty more that defies logic if the existence of a Psychonauts 2 isn't already breaking your brain. 

Unfortunately, the trailer didn't come with news of a release date, so 2021 is still the wide open window for Psychonauts 2. 

James Davenport
James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments