Is Elden Ring coming to Game Pass?

Is Elden Ring on Game Pass? FromSoft's newest title has received excellent reviews, I wouldn't be surprised if you were be planning to dive into the Lands Between to see what all the fuss is about.

You may have already been poring over the character creation options and think you've decided which of the Elden Ring classes you might like to play ahead of time. But when it comes to taking the plunge and buying the game, you might be wondering if it's worth holding out for a possible Elden Ring Game Pass release. Here's what we know.

Elden Ring on Game Pass: Is it on the subscription service?

Sadly, the answer is no. At least there has been no mention of FromSoft's newest title arriving on Game Pass. Considering the hype surrounding the lead up to launch, we'd know by now if there were plans to include it. And, since no Souls game has ever been on Game Pass, at launch or otherwise, I would assume Elden Ring will be the same.

If you're still undecided, Tyler's Elden Ring review might help sway you towards stumping up the extra cash. But honestly, if the idea of having your own mount, along with the option of horseback combat in a Souls game, hasn't made you rush out and pick up the game, I'm not sure what will.