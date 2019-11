I am a huge fan of Towerfall Ascension, but Invisigun Heroes is one of the first games I've played that could give it a run for its money. It has a similar balance of easy to pick up controls and potential for strategic depth that's present in Towerfall. I played Invisigun at PAX South and spoke to its developer, Shadi Muklashy, about his inspirations. You can watch the full interview above and find the Kickstarter here.