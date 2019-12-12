Insurgency: Sandstorm is free to play until Tuesday

To mark the one-year anniversary of the release of the multiplayer military shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm, developer New World Interactive is making the game free to play on Steam until December 17.

To jump into the action, hit the Steam page and pound the "Play Game" button. You can play to your heart's content until Tuesday next week (an exact end time isn't specified) and if you dig it, you can also pick it up for half price—$15/£13/€15—until January 2.

We liked it quite a bit, for the record: "I haven't played a multiplayer shooter as exciting as this for ages, and I'll be coaxing friends into its co-op mode for months to come." Phil said in his December 2018 review. It's expanded considerably since then, with new maps, modes, weapons, cosmetics, and other features.