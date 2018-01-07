Injustice 2 adds Enchantress next week, watch her magic destroy opponents in new trailer

The magic-wielding Enchantress will arrive in NetherRealm Studios' fighting game Injustice 2 next week for some players, the developer has announced, and you can watch her supernatural move set in action in her first gameplay trailer, above. On Tuesday she'll appear in the roster of anybody that bought the game's Ultimate Edition, Ultimate Pack, or Fighter Pack 3. Everybody else can purchase her from January 16 (previous fighters have cost $6 each).

I like the look of her flashy skills, especially her Super Move, in which she drags her opponent's soul out of their body and beats them up with it (skip to 1:15 for that). She can suspend her enemies in a magical force field, freeze them in a block of ice, and summon a demonic fist to crush them from above.

A lot of fans have noticed the similarities between her and Quan Chi, who featured in Mortal Kombat, another NeatherRealm game. You can certainly see the resemblance, particularly when Enchantress puts her enemies in a trance and makes them stumble towards her (that's at 0:38).

She's the second fighter to arrive from Fighter Pack 3. Atom flew in last month and we're still waiting for The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which is the one fans are most excited about.

If you haven't read much about Injustice 2 before, then start with Alex's review. It's a brilliant brawler.