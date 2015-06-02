Infinite Crisis will shut down in August

Infinite Crisis, the DC Comics-themed MOBA, is not long for this world. Despite only officially releasing in late-March, developer Turbine has today announced that it will shut down on August 14.

"After much deliberation, we regret to announce the official shutdown of Infinite Crisis," explains a brief statement. "We will end development efforts today and will close the service on August 14, 2015." The game will be entirely free between now and the closure date.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make," Turbine write. "On behalf of the entire Infinite Crisis team we want to thank all of you for your feedback, support and for joining together to create one of the best communities in gaming."

While the developer doesn't give an exact reason for the closure, the game had reportedly struggled to maintain an active player base.