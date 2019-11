http://youtu.be/bJdT1Z8yft0

Tyler and Lucas sat down in our podcast studio to chat about an indie gem that's temporarily silenced the orphan-like cries that usually rise from the PC Gamer Intern Pit. The Haunted: Hells Reach falls roughly into the same group of gory, cooperative, survival shooters occupied by Left 4 Dead, Killing Floor, Dead Island, and Serious Sam, but with a bit more kung-fu, from what I can tell.

Man, check that back-to-back headshot at 1:21 . Nice one, Lucas.