Indie shooter sequel Receiver 2 is launching next week

Receiver is getting a sequel on April 14. The first game was released back in 2013 as part of the seven-day FPS challenge, and is best known for its realistic gun reloading and handling mechanics.

Receiver 2 will follow the same basic structure as the original, but with "more of everything". The Steam page highlights that Receiver 1 simulated a handful of moving parts for each gun. Receiver 2 will simulate all the intricate parts of each firearm.

Developers Wolfire Games say that with Receiver 2 they want players to become literate in how the guns actually operate and have accurately modelled the guns to "every spring and pin". Similar to the first game, you'll be using these weapons against robotic drones as you search for tapes in procedurally generated urban environments.

Wolfire Games has also confirmed that Receiver 2 will not have online multiplayer or VR support. The store page is live now on Steam.