Indie hit Forager outlines plans for new game modes, mod support and multiplayer

2D indie game Forager—which mixes elements of adventure, survival and idle games—has been a huge hit since landing on Steam last month, and nearly 90% of its 2,000+ reviews are positive. Lone developer Mariano Cavallero, known as HopFrog, has now released a roadmap for 2019 outlining how the game will grow, and it includes plans for new game modes, mod support and multiplayer.

The first of a series of updates designed to "increase gameplay length"—you can currently exhaust it in about 20 hours—and "add replayability" will arrive later this month. The Appreciation Update will add new game modes, which are currently unspecified, as well as weather effects and quality of life changes.

The combat update, due this summer, is more substantial: it will add a new biome and new bosses, ramp up the combat difficulty and add a Hard Mode. It's all designed to make the combat more "challenging and rewarding".

The third major patch is the Mod Support Update, due sometime in the fall, which will bring custom items, biomes and structures to the game. Finally, the game will roll out a Multiplayer Update late this year or early next year.

The updates will address the game's wonky pacing, which Cavallero says "feels wrong" at the moment. As well as crafting, fighting, basebuilding and exploring in Forager, you can automate certain actions, and Cavallero there is currently "idle downtime way too often while you wait for things to craft or spawn".

If you want to find out more, you can read about Forager on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store. It costs $20/£15.