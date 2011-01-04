Indie Indiana Jones adventure game releases demo

Indiana Jones and the Fountain of Youth is a fan made Indiana Jones adventure game inspired by the Lucasarts classic, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis. The game features new artwork, it's own soundtrack and a new adventure in which Indie must get his hands on the elusive fountain before the Nazis. If you fancy some classic retro adventure gaming an updated version of the demo has just been released. Read on for more details.

The trial can be downloaded now from the Indiana Jones and the Fountain of Youth site. The demo sends Indie to the tropical island of Bimini as he picks up the trail of the fountain. The game was made entirely using the free Adventure Game Studio software, and was created by a team of nine Fate of Atlantis fans, who started the project in 2003 and are still working hard on getting the whole game finished. Hopefully they'll be finished sooner rather than later, a brand new Indiana Jones adventure game can only be a good thing.