Indie 3DS platformer SteamWorld Dig is coming to PC, arrives December 5

If you're not plugged into the wider world of non-PC gaming, you might have completely missed the release and positive reception for the Nintendo 3DS title SteamWorld Dig. It looks a bit like a steampunk, Wild West Spelunky , with randomly generated levels and blocky, destructible terrain. It's also got a new trailer that shows off the game's locations and self-aware humor.

SteamWorld Dig certainly comes with the baggage of high expectations. The 3DS version landed a ton of high-scoring reviews , and according to developer Image & Form's CEO , there's some debate over whether it could be a contender for Game of the Year. Phrases like “the best 3DS game ever made” are being bandied about.

That's all hearsay, though. What I see so far is a clever platformer with the potential to push that genre in unexpected ways, and the rest will be decided after the PC port is finished and we can get our hands on it. SteamWorld Dig hits Steam on December 5, so we won't have to wait long to see how well it survives translation from the handheld universe.