I would like this Prince of Persia Lego set to be real, please

Thanks to Lego Ideas, a portal where Lego builders can submit set designs and vote on those they want to see made real, Lego has made some rad sets like the Saturn V and the Ghostbusters' Ecto-1 . Videogame-themed designs get submitted to Lego Ideas all the time, but few of them ever get made—I assume for rights reasons more often than lack of interest. So it's a longshot, but I'd sure love to see this Prince of Persia Modular Level Builder set actually get the green light.

The aesthetic here is right on. I immediately recognize the color palette (DOS version, naturally): the turquoise doors and yellow hallways, and those arched windows above the guards waiting to cut me to pieces. I especially like the arrows at the bottom of the kit that replicate the health bars for you and your opponent.

The really cool thing about this kit, though, is it's designed to be modular, letting you create little dioramas from different Prince of Persia levels. As you made your way through the castle in the game, you had to climb up from the dungeon into the nicer parts of the castle. The design here would let you largely create that experience. Down to the exact screen layouts, in some cases.

"The set contains enough pieces to fill the screen with grey 'dungeon' blocks and also pieces to build any golden 'palace' setting," writes creator Vosel. "Minifigures in the set contain the Prince, Princess, evil Jaffar and two of his guards. And of course, the skeleton from the third level. If you want more, just combine two or more sets and connect the 'screens' with technic pins."

Lego Ideas sets need thousands of backers to prompt Lego to actually consider making them, so I doubt I'll ever have this Prince of Persia diorama on my desk. But it's a nice thought.