HyperX adds new gaming peripherals and RAM to its lineup

HyperX Cloud Alpha S

HyperX is introducing a few new products at Computex this week: its Alloy Origins gaming keyboard, Cloud Alpha S gaming headset, and Fury DDR4 memory, a play for the best RAM for gaming crown, with and without RGB—all this just six months after the company introduced a slew of new products at CES covering headsets, a stand-alone microphone, and gaming mice.

The latest addition to the Alloy keyboard family is the Alloy Origins, which features a new mechanical red switch with an actuation point of 45g, rated for up to 80 million clicks—10 million more than the Alloy FPS RBG. Up to three lighting profiles can be saved to the on-board memory, and this gaming keyboard features per key RGB customization with the use of HyperX NGenuity software. The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB currently occupies a spot on our best gaming keyboards list.

The Cloud Alpha S is the next iteration of the Cloud Alpha, which holds the number one spot on our list of best gaming headsets . Like its predecessor, the Cloud Alpha S features a dual chamber design that separates the bass from mid and high frequencies, but it now has the added benefit of an adjustable bass slider, which includes a custom-tuned audio control box with 7.1 surround sound. Additionally, the Cloud Alpha S comes with game and chat balance controls.

While the Fury DDR4 (sans RGB) is currently available on the HyperX website, the new non-RGB and RGB versions being showcased at Computex have a few key differences. For starters, the RGB version is compatible with the lighting software from several major motherboard manufacturers, including Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI. Both the Fury and Fury RGB have the capability to enable automatic memory overclocking, as well.

Additionally, HyperX will have a fully updated version of its NGenuity software with a completely redesigned user interface. NGenuity allows you to fully customize lighting effects per key or zone, create macro keybindings, disable specific keys while in game mode, and DPI customization for your mouse.