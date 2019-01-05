Hyper Light Drifter, Orwell among free games for Twitch Prime members this month

Gorgeous action RPG Hyper Light Drifter and both seasons of government spying sim Orwell are two of the four games available as part of a Twitch Prime subscription this month.

The other two are Bomber Crew, which is a bit like a WW2 version of FTL, and République, an episodic cyberpunk thriller that Jordan enjoyed back in 2015. They're all available if you have a Twitch Prime account, which is included as part of Amazon Prime membership (if you have Amazon Prime, click here to link your Twitch account).

Hyper Light Drifter is occasionally frustrating, but it's worth playing for how good it looks. As Andy wrote in his review, it's properly challenging too, which means you feel good when you make progress. After its release, creator Teddy Dief was hired by Square Enix Montreal but left last year, and is now working on a secret game.

Phil enjoyed the first season of Orwell—I was more luke-warm on the second, but both have more than enough good ideas to warrant a look. You spy on citizens and uncover a conspiracy by linking together data chunks on a mock computer terminal.

You can claim the games here before January 31. While you're at it, grab the Devolver Digital Holiday Pack, which contains Hotline Miaimi and six others.