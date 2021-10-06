Massive Hunt: Showdown update to add a powerful revolver, rifle variants, and a new way to heal

Hunt: Showdown's new 1.6.2 update, currently playable on the game's test server, will add a powerful new revolver, new variants for the Vetterli 71 Karabiner rifle, and a new health regeneration consumable that can automatically patch you up during a firefight.

First up is the new Scottfield Model 3 Revolver, a small slot and medium ammo pistol with six-shot capacity (based on the real-life Smith & Wesson Model 3 revolver , or the Schofield from Red Dead Redemption). The open cylinder and quick ejector let you reload it faster than any other revolver in the game, so if you're someone who struggles to land headshots and relies on overwhelming shot counts, the Model 3 might be for you. The tradeoff is that its damage and range are weaker than the comparable Caldwell Pax. Still, the Model 3 unlocks at rank 1, and its medium ammo type means that it'll hit harder and travel farther than the compact revolvers in its price range.

The Vetterli 71 Karabiner rifle is a popular choice for medium-range marksmen in Hunt: Showdown already, but patch 1.6.2 is bringing two new variants to the mix: The Vetterli Silencer and the Vetterli Marksman. The silenced variant makes the Vertteli only the third rifle in the game with a suppressed option useful in stealthy scenarios (at the cost of muzzle velocity), while the Marksman will make the Vetterli a viable sniping option with the high-powered long scope.

Even rarer than new Hunt weapons are new healing items. The Regeneration shot is a new consumable that will heal players over time automatically, with a few caveats:

Your health regeneration will be halved (from 5 health per second to 2.5).

Your health bar won't stop regenerating when you reach a health chunk border.

Your health will regenerate instantly after taking damage rather than being delayed by five seconds.

Health regeneration is paused if you're burned, poisoned, or bleeding.

If you're reviving a teammate using the Necromancer trait, health regeneration is paused.

There are two versions of the health regeneration shot: A "weak" five-minute version and a normal shot that lasts 10 minutes.