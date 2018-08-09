Hunt: Showdown is free to play this weekend

Hunt: Showdown, Crytek's game of competitive supernatural big game hunting, is free to play for the weekend on Steam—and the weekend has already begun.

It hasn't actually begun, obviously, this is only Thursday, but the Hunt: Showdown freebie is live now. Just pop over to the Steam page, click "Play Game" button, and... play the game. You've got until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on August 13 to squeeze in as much monster-hunting as you can, and collect some of the half-dozen new Steam trading cards, if that's your thing.

The latest update to Hunt: Showdown, released earlier this week, also added new weapons, consumables, traits, and a new tool to the game, brought "accolades" to the Summary Screen, and made the usual array of fixes and changes. South American servers were rolled out at the same time, which should make things considerably better for gamers in that part of the world.

Last but not least, Hunt: Showdown is on sale on Steam for 20 percent off—that's $24/£21/€24—until August 13.