Humble Weekly Sale takes a Bohemian turn

The Humble Weekly Sale's latest pay-what-you-want package is shining a light on Bohemia Interactive's catalog of war games, sci-fi, and zombie mayhem. With its inclusion of the first two entries in the Arma series, the Humble sale puts you in the hot seat for some of the most amazingly complex military simulations of recent years.

Any contribution over $1 gets you Steam keys for the following games from Bohemia's library:



Arma II



Arma: Gold Edition



Arma Tactics



UFO: Afterlight



Alpha Prime



Take On Helicopters



If you pay $6 or more you'll also get your hands on two more titles:



ARMA II: Operation Arrowhead



Carrier Command: Gaea Mission



Although free on Steam already, Humble is also throwing in a game key for the Arma II: DayZ Mod , the forerunner to the white-hot, post-apocalyptic survival sim DayZ: Standalone . Creator Dean Hall's original DayZ Mod requires both Arma II and the Arma II: Operation Arrowhead expansion in order to play, so this discounted package could be a good way to get a look at the game's frightening landscape. If you've been on the fence about whether or not to invest in the DayZ: Standalone alpha testing phase that began last month, some time with the original mod should tell you a lot about what to expect.

The sale runs for the next five days or so with charity contributions going to the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the American Red Cross.