Humble Weekly Sale features 15 Spiderweb Software RPGs

The internet resembles a crack trebuchet team at the moment, hurling game deals at us from all directions. A host of indie RPGs from Spiderweb Software are on offer through the current Humble Weekly Sale , all available DRM-free in a pay-what-you-want offer. The sale also gives you the option to split your payment, in any way you want, among the Spiderweb developers, charity, or as a tip to Humble Bundle itself.

The following Spiderweb Software RPGs are included:



Geneforge Saga



Avadon: The Black Fortress



Avernum: The Great Trials Trilogy



Avernum: First Trilogy



Spiderweb Software game art and hint books



If you beat the average payment, you'll also get two more RPGs:



Avernum: Escape from the Pit



Nethergate: Resurrection



It's obviously not the only place you can spend your money online this week, but if you're feeling charitable, or you just want a great deal on a lot of old-school RPG content, this might be the package for you. Charitable payments benefit the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Child's Play Charity . System requirements for the RPGs can be found here . For more about the games in the bundle, check out the video below featuring Spiderweb developer Jeff Vogel.