Humble Paradox Bundle contains strategy and RPGs

The Humble Paradox Bundle is a military tour through history. There's the Crusades, the Second World War, the Colonial 19th Century, the War of the Roses, and, of course, Wizard Times. It's all potentially yours in a pay-what-you-want package.

The regular bundle includes first-person bludgeoner War of the Roses: Kingmaker, along with Magicka, some Magicka DLC packs, Victoria II, Knights of Pen & Paper +1 Edition, and a robe for Magicka: Wizard Wars.

Pay above the average—currently $5.11—and you'll also get Hearts of Iron III, Crusader Kings II, the Crusader Kings II expansion Sons of Abraham, Impire, and, for some reason, a soundtrack compilation from across Paradox's catalogue. More games are planned for the bundle, and will be announced next week.

It's certainly a broad selection from the publisher's catalogue. Assuming you don't already own them, Crusader Kings 2 and Magicka are particular highlights. As always in the Humble Bundle, you get to specify where the proceeds of your purchase are sent—be it Paradox, Humble, or the charities Extra Life and AbleGamers.