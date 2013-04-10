Humble Bundle's latest weekly sale is a Blendo Games love-in

The War of the Bundles has seen armies of indies flock to more different flags than a Game of Thrones LARPing expedition. Right now, Humble Bundle are clearly at the head of the fray, securing a constant drip of reinforcements with their Weekly Sale . This is a battle that's only going to escalate, until someone releases every single game in one Bundle A-Bomb of mutually assured wallet destruction. It'll all end in tears. Mark my words.

Until then, we may as well enjoy being collateral damage - especially when it means a pay-what-you-want deal for the entirety of Blendo Games' back catalogue .

For as a little as a dollar, you'll get the 3D space combat strategy Flotilla, top-down arcade disaster strategy Atom Zombie Smasher, and 2D flight educate-'em-up Air Forte. Beat the average - currently $3.74 - and you'll also get the IGF nominated Thirty Flights of Loving. You really should, as Graham explained last year.

Trailers below.

And to see what Blendo's Brendon Chung has planned next, check out this trailer for Quadrilateral Cowboy.