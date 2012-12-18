Huge Call of Duty: Black Ops II patch addresses balancing, graphics issues

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 has received the patch treatment, with a long list of changes and amendments ushered in including collision and clipping detection tweaks, faster loading times for some users, and a long list of balance changes.

According to the patch notes, which were posted on the Black Ops II official community forum earlier today, the updates apply to all game modes including campaign, multiplayer and zombies. The full list is below. It's very long, so brace yourself.

Global Changes:

Improved loadtimes when using AMD hardware

Fix for issues when binding mousewheel to fire

Using arrow keys to adjust Mouse sensitivity will increment the value by .01

Fix for some instances of "Error quit was not requested in the main thread"

Fix for issues with 16:10 displays

Fix for TXAA not disabling when an unsupported card is detected

Improvements to ambient occlusion

Increased Friends list limit to 300

Joinable friends now sort to the top of the friends list

Users now have the ability to unlink youtube accounts.

Added SFX to sliders in options menu

Fix for knife lunge not working when a gamepad is connected

Improved film rendering stability and made progression bar more accurate while rendering a film.

Improved audio/rumble responsiveness when hitting enemies with gunfire.

Fix for issues with changing the gamepad Button Layout in theater

Fix for Party host receiving infinite "Reconnecting to Party" message when clicking on "Bring Party" in a post-match lobby.

Campaign Changes:

Fix for crash that could occur during credits

Fix for freeze when unlocking Death From Above achievement

Multiplayer Changes:

Matchmaking improvements

Added Hardcore Kill Confirmed playlist to the Hardcore category

Game now resets the Care Package for a non-owner if the owner re-rolls the package using the Engineer perk.

Fix for incorrectly being able to purchase an 11th Create a Class slot

Collision and clipping fixes on all maps

Fixed a number of new UI error messages reported by users.

Improved CoDTV sort filters for browsing content

Players can now render films in addition to clips

Removed incorrect SFX for placing from party games

Fixes for issues with codtv images not loading in

Bots no longer count towards the party size limit in Custom Games

Added the ability to "View League Teams" from any player's Playercard.

Added the ability to “View Playercard” from League solo leaderboards.

Map exploit fixes in Meltdown

Fixes for errors on Express when the train arrives

“Drop Shot” medal is no longer awarded after standing back up.

Fix for escort drone cuing incorrect audio

Added voice chat volume controls

CoDTV video playback improvemnts

Fixes for out of sync audio issues in rendered videos

Fixes for rendered clips showing the wrong length on youtube

Fixes with "Hacked" items not targeting the correct team

Shadows seen through sniper scopes now render more correctly.

Fix for Hijacked minimap displaying incorrectly

Fix for some equipment not being destructible by Friendly Fire in Hardcore mode

Fix for final killcams not displaying properly if it is an "Assisted Suicide" kill.

Fix for Bomb Defuser Challenge not progressing properly

Fix for Hero Medal not appearing in game at the correct time.

Fix for XP bar in League Play not displaying correctly

Fix for teams being kicked from league play when matched against a previously played team

Fix for crash when getting disconnected while viewing the like/dislike menu of a screenshot

Fix for partial loss of functionality when theater is started while a party member is in emblem editor

Fix for Arch Nemesis challenge unlocking incorrectly

Addressed issues which prevented some master challenges from being completed.

Fix for friends list showing the wrong rank icon for players

Fix for Escort Drones spawning under the map

Added a fail-safe to prevent spawn trapping in CTF.

Fix for floating corpse models on some maps

Players can now copy a custom class to the extra prestige slot.

Improved overall communication of Double XP when enabled.

AAR better communicates how much XP was earned in each match.

Fix for issues with having Assault Shield and no secondary weapon

Thermal vision overlay no longer appears using the VTOL glitch.

Fix for players not being able to capture their own Care Packages when using the Black Hat PDA in FFA

Fix for Camera Marker slide bar not functioning correctly

EMP grenades no longer affect the CODcaster HUD.

Fix for SFX that plays when player gets in the top 3 in FFA

Increased sight checks on turrets to improve spawning algorithms.

Multi-team games no longer count as a tie if an entire team quits.

Players with Black Hat PDA can no longer hack a Care Package faster than the owner can capture it.

Addressed a number of issues that would cause friendly/enemy color indicators on equipment and scorestreaks to display as the wrong team.

Precision challenge “Wet Work” will now unlock with 10 kills.

The wins challenge will now account for all FFA modes when ending a match with a tie (if you are in the top 3).

Players that help with the “Synchronized Attack” challenge now get credit for it.

Players will not be able to manually take control of their AGR if they die at the exact moment that their AGR deploys.

Players using Ghost will no longer be invisible at all times in Custom Games with the mini-map option set to “constant”.

Players using Ghost and a Suppressor attachment will no longer appear on the enemy's minimap while shooting and moving while a UAV is up.

The median for the K/D graph in the AAR is set to 1.0 instead of 0.0.

Players can no longer get on top of the shrubs in Nuketown 2025.

Kills from the explosion on the explosive crossbow bolt now count towards challenges.

Clan tag is no longer locked immediately after prestige.

Fixed an area in Express where K9 Unit dogs could get stuck.

Party Privacy count no longer affects how many bots will spawn in Combat Training.

Players can no longer stand on invisible collision in Carrier.

MP Gameplay Balancing:

The following is a list of numerous gameplay balancing tweaks that were made after thorough review of statistical data from player usage of weapons, equipment, perks and scorestreaks since launch.

Scorestreaks:

UAV: cost increased from 350 to 425.

Lightning Strike: added 750ms delay

Equipment/Grenades:

Bouncing Betty: increased the grace period between trigger and activation by 200ms.

Sensor Grenade: increased the range (now 1000 units), frequency (now 800ms between pings), and amount of time (now 6s) that players appear after explosion.

Concussion Grenade: decreased movement penalty and turn speed penalty when hit.

SMGs:

All: increased hip fire recoil.

All: increased max hip fire spread from 4.75 to 5.

All: reduced bullet penetration.

MSMC: increased recoil slightly.

PDW-57: increased recoil slightly.

Assault Rifles:

All: reduced idle sway for more reliable long-range aiming.

M8A1: reduced lethal range of 3-hit kills from 250 to 50 inches.

M8A1 + Select Fire: increased recoil.

FAL OSW + Select Fire: increased recoil.

SWAT-556 + Select Fire: increased recoil.

Sniper Rifles:

All: increased hip fire spread.

All + Laser Sight: increased hip fire spread.

XPR-50: increased recoil slightly.

Shotguns:

R870: reduced one-hit kill range by 45 inches.

Pistols:

B23R: reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4 to 1.

KAP-40: reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4 to 1

Zombies Changes:

Fix for Reviving text remains on screen during scoreboard after game ends

Fix for Mystery Box beacon disappearing after host migration

Fixes for players getting inside of or clipping into objects in all ZM maps

Improved zombie AI pathing in all maps

Fixes for players falling outside of the map for all maps

Players will now take damage while holding buildable parts

Fixes for issues obtaining the Jet Gun

Removed debug text that sometimes appears after host migration

"You Have No Power Over Me" achievement is now awarded at the correct time

Fix for infinite loading screen when uploading short clips

Fix for errors that may occur when viewing long clips

Fixes for Green flashes appearing when exiting Nuketown Zombies

Dead players can now text chat with living players

Added voice chat volume controls

Fix for players having unbreakable zombie shield

Fix for issues with multiple players buying the same door

Fix for incorrect character audio while holding breath with sniper scopes

Fix for rare issue with players getting stuck in custom game lobby

Fix for players getting permanent perks

Fix for persistent upgrades never going away.

Fix for players not dying when falling from extreme distances after purchasing juggernog in survival modes