HP updates its portfolio of Windows 10 Pavilion PCs

At the risk of favoring style over substance, HP on Tuesday unveiled a refreshed lineup of Pavilion series convertibles, notebooks, and desktops with “sleek designs” and “bold color” options. Among the buyers it’s hoping to attract are millennials, families, and students, as apparently it’s not too early to get a jump on back-to-school shopping.

There’s not much in the refreshed lineup for power users or gamers, though some of the solutions come with discrete graphics options from Nvidia. That includes HP’s traditional clamshell Pavilion laptops available in 14-inch, 15.6-inch, and 17.3-inch sizes.

These are thin and light systems with weights and waistlines starting at 3.3 lbs. and 19.5mm, respectively. More powerful options are available in the 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch models, which feature up to Intel Core i7 Skylake processors with optional Nvidia GeForce 940MX, GTX 950M, and GTX 960M graphics. AMD’s 7th generation A12-9700P with optional Radeon R7 graphics is another option.

HP will offer its Pavilion laptops with up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 512GB SSD or 2TB HDD for single storage configurations, or up to a 128GB SSD paired with a 2TB HDD for dual-store setups.

The smaller 14-inch HP Pavilion will go on sale June 12 starting at $540. Both of the bigger models will be available on May 18, with the 15.6-inch version starting at $580 and the 17.3-inch Power Pavilion starting at $900. All three will come in silver, gold, white, black, red, blue, and purple color options.

HP will also offer discrete GPU options on its 23.8-inch and 27-inch Pavilion All-in-Ones . These will feature up to Core i7 Skylake CPUs with Nvidia GeForce GT 930A graphics or up to AMD A10 APUs.

Other specs include edge-to-edge IPS panels in Full HD or Quad HD (touch support optional), up to 16GB of memory, up to 3TB of HDD or 1TB of SSHD storage, and an optional Intel RealSense camera. The 23.8-inch AIO will be available July 10 starting at $700 while the 27-inch model will hit the street July 3 starting at $1,000.

Rounding out the system upgrades with discrete options are new Pavilion desktops, now offered in “chic colors” including silver, white, and black (or Natural Silver, Blizzard White, and Twinkle Black if going by HP’s descriptions).

Processor options run the gamut from Celeron on up to 6th generation Core i7 with optional GeForce GT 730 or GTX 750i graphics, or up an AMD A12 APU with Radeon R7 graphics. Pavilion desktops will also feature up to 16GB of RAM, up to 3TB of storage, and an optical disk drive. Look for Pavilion desktops to be available June 26 starting at $450.

Finally, HP went and redesigned its Pavilion x360s with a new 15.6-inch model joining existing 13.3-inch and 11.6-inch size options. As with the other Pavilion PCs, you can configure the Pavilion x360s with up to a Core i7 processor. On the storage front, HP is offering up to a 512GB SSD or 1TB HDD. They also have full-size keyboards (backlight optional) and a rated battery life of up to 9 hours and 15 minutes.