Fortnite season 6 has introduced a bunch of wild animals into the mix, either as foes you can defeat for resources, or as potential friends to tame. Chief among these are the wolves, which are easily the most threatening of the bunch. If you manage to tame a wolf, it can definitely help in a fight, but you certainly don't want to be on the receiving end.

Thankfully, there's a way to bring a wolf over to your side and turn the tide of battle. We've laid it all out for you below. Here's how to tame a wolf in Fortnite.

How to tame a wolf: Step 1

To tame a wolf, you'll need to give it a treat. What do wolves like? Meat, of course.

You can obtain meat by killing any animal, such as a boar or a chicken. Once that animal is dead, it'll drop a big hunk of meat for you to throw into your inventory. You should only need one, but if multiple are available, it doesn't hurt to play it safe.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to tame a wolf: Step 2

The next step is to actually find a wolf. Wolves tend to travel in packs, so make sure you're not stumbling into a death trap. Occasionally, you'll find a lone wolf. Both packs and solo wolves tend to hang around wooded areas, particularly mountains. All animals will wander around the map, though, so it's entirely possible to find some in strange areas. Honestly, it can kind of be a crapshoot at times. I've gone entire matches without seeing one wolf.

Once you've found a wolf, toss the meat down on the ground in front of them. If they notice it, blue waves will appear over the wolf's head.

As soon as the wolf starts eating the meat, approach it and interact with it when the prompt appears.

Note: You must finish taming the animal before it finishes eating. If it finishes its meat before you're done, the process is interrupted and you're its next meal.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you've successfully tamed the wolf, hearts will appear over its head. An arrow icon will also appear, helping you keep track of it.

Your wolf will now follow you across the map and into combat. Animals move a little slower than players will, and their attack is similarly a bit slow, so they're not the most effective tool of destruction. Wolves can also die if their own health bar is depleted.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It remains to be seen if Epic rebalances the effectiveness of wolves, but it's very novel to enter the fight with an AI friend by your side. Chickens and boars can similarly join in with you, so it's only a matter of time before battle royale becomes a zoo.

