How to play GTA 5 heists with complete strangers

"Keep your friends close and your enemies closer" goes the famous piece of gangster wisdom. Not covered: what to do with strangers. I'm a little late to the GTA 5 heist party, and all my friends have moved onto other games, so I thought I'd try to complete some heists with the only crew I have left: complete and utter strangers.

Hours later, I've assembled some tips on the best way to play GTA 5's heists with people you don't know.